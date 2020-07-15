हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 results 2020

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020: WBBSE declared result; Pass percentage at 86.34%, check top districts

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board has declared the Madhyamik class 10 result 2020 on Wednesday (July 15) at 10 am on official website wbbse.or and wbresults.nic.in.

The Madhyamik result this year registered the highest pass percentage with 86.34 per cent. The boys have outprerformed girls with 89.87 per cent. The pass percentage of girls is  83.48 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage was 86.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, East Midnapore has topped among districts with 96.59 per cent. Kolkata registered the pass percentage with 91.07 per cent

Students can get their WB class 10th result 2020 by visiting the official website and filling the details. The results is also be available on third-party website examresults.net.

The result dates announcement was made by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (July 14). 

Here's how to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit this link or wbresults.nic.in or examresults.net
Step 2: Click on WBBSE class 10 results 2019.
Step 3: Enter the required details as asked on the page and hit the 'Submit' button.
Step 4: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download mark sheet for future use

Candidates can check their result via SMS also. They have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

This year the results were delayed due to the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. Class 10 exams ended on February 22, 2020.

Around 10 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 86.07 per cent.

The result of class 12 exam will be announced on Friday, July 17. The Higher Secondary (HS) result will be declared without conducting the exams which were scheduled to be held on July 2, 6 and 8

