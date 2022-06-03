Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examinations (WBBSE) on Friday declared the results of the WBBSE class 10 board examination results 2022, in which girls once again outperformed boys. According to WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, nearly 86.60 per cent of the 10.98 lakh candidates were declared successful in the class 10 exams.

Arnab Gharai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School in Bankura and Rounak Mondal of CMS School Burdwan secured the first rank with 693 marks in the Madhyamik Pariksha.

Kaushiki Sarkar of Adarshabani Academy High School in Malda's Gazole and Rounak Mondal of Ghatal Vidyasagar High School in Paschim Medinipur secured the second spot with 692 marks, he informed. A total of 104 candidates made it to the top 10 list, he added.

"Like previous years, the districts fared better than Kolkata with the highest 97.63 per cent candidates having passed in Purba Medinipur district," Ganguly said during a press conference. More girls have passed the exams than boys, he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, tweeted, "Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of Madhyamik examination! Boys and girls of our districts have shown outstanding performance, while city students too make us proud."

"Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Results have been announced by the Board quickly, 2023 exam schedules are also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future," she added.

The WBBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 7 to March 16 in offline mode. Last year, the exams could not be held due to the pandemic, and an evaluation criteria was devised by the board. Next year, Madhyamik Pariksha will be held from February 23 to March 4.