हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal makes RT-PCR report mandatory for unvaccinated flyers

West Bengal Home Secretary BP Gopalika said that the decision will be implemented with immediate effect.  

West Bengal makes RT-PCR report mandatory for unvaccinated flyers
File Photo (Credits: Twitter/@AAI_Official)

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Monday (July 19, 2021) wrote to the civil aviation ministry saying that all passengers flying to the state, on both commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR) test report. 

Flyers need to produce proof of their full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test report at the time of boarding and the RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of the departure of the flight.

West Bengal Home Secretary BP Gopalika said that the decision will be implemented with immediate effect.

As of July 19 at 7:00 AM, India has administered 40,64,81,493 doses, of which, 8,35,37,057 people have received the second dose.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded over 660 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and has so far seen 15,18,847 infections. The state also registered 12 fresh coronavirus-related fatalities that took the death toll to 18,011. West Bengal currently has 13,111 active cases of COVID-19. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West BengalCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Gurugram's Ambience Mall closed after portion of roof collapses amid heavy rain

Must Watch

PT1M43S

DNA: Jacob Zuma and Gupta Brothers did a lot of corruption in South Africa?