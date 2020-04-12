हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

West Bengal makes wearing mask mandatory in public places

An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on April 12.

West Bengal makes wearing mask mandatory in public places
ANI photo

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Sunday (April 12) made wearing masks mandatory in public places to combat the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The state government issued an order making the use of masks mandatory for citizens while stepping out of their houses. 

The order said that in the absence of mask, people can use a piece of cloth, either a handkerchief or any such material that can be used to cover a person's nose and mouth. 

"Mouth and nose should be covered by facial masks or any other available piece of cloth which may even include a properly folded or rolled dupatta, gamcha, handkerchief or any such material that acts as a protective cover," said the order, signed by the Chief Secretary. "It is hereby directed that it shall be mandatory to use this cover always, especially when in public places."

Several states and cities have so far made wearing masks mandatory in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. So far, Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad have made wearing mask compulsory when visiting public places.

West Bengal has witnessed seven COVID-19 deaths and currently there are 95 active coronovirus cases.

West Bengal, Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee, Coronavirus, COVID-19
