हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain injured, hospitalised after Murshidabad crude bomb attack

Jakir Hussain, who is the minister of state for labour, was attacked in Murshidabad's Raghunathganj when he was on his way to Nimtita Railway station to catch a train to Kolkata. The minister sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Jangipur Hospital and is now being shifted to a hospital in Kolkata. 

West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain injured, hospitalised after Murshidabad crude bomb attack

Murshidabad: West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain on Wednesday (February 17, 2021) sustained serious injuries after crude bombs were hurled at him in the Murshidabad district.

Jakir Hussain, who is the minister of state for labour, was attacked in Murshidabad's Raghunathganj when he was on his way to Nimtita Railway station to catch a train to Kolkata.

The minister was then rushed to Jangipur Hospital and as per latest reports, he is now being shifted to a hospital in Kolkata. 

At least two other persons who were with him were also reportedly injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and National General Secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya condemned the attack. 

Goyal took to his official Twitter account and wished quick recovery of the injured.

West Bengal Governor said, "Attack on WB Minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad, reprehensible. Concerned at increasing rise in violence that has no place in democracy."

Kailash expressed, "I strongly condemn the crude bomb attack on TMC minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured."

 

This is to be noted that the assembly elections are slated to happen in the coming months in West Bengal.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West Bengal
Next
Story

DNA Exclusive: Will French law against Islamism pave way for Uniform Civil Code in India?

Must Watch

PT18M53S

DNA: Know about the French Revolution to treat communalism with the Common Civil Code