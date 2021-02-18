West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain injured, hospitalised after Murshidabad crude bomb attack

Murshidabad: West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain on Wednesday (February 17, 2021) sustained serious injuries after crude bombs were hurled at him in the Murshidabad district.

Jakir Hussain, who is the minister of state for labour, was attacked in Murshidabad's Raghunathganj when he was on his way to Nimtita Railway station to catch a train to Kolkata.

The minister was then rushed to Jangipur Hospital and as per latest reports, he is now being shifted to a hospital in Kolkata.

At least two other persons who were with him were also reportedly injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and National General Secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya condemned the attack.

Goyal took to his official Twitter account and wished quick recovery of the injured.

I condemn the dastardly bomb attack at Nimtita Railway Station in West Bengal. My prayers are for the quick recovery of the injured. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 17, 2021

West Bengal Governor said, "Attack on WB Minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad, reprehensible. Concerned at increasing rise in violence that has no place in democracy."

Attack on WB Minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad, reprehensible. Concerned at increasing rise in violence that has no place in democracy. Time @WBPolice @HomeBengal administration @MamataOfficial to act fast as per law. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 17, 2021

Kailash expressed, "I strongly condemn the crude bomb attack on TMC minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured."

This is to be noted that the assembly elections are slated to happen in the coming months in West Bengal.



