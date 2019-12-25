हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury denied Bangladesh visa

"I had applied for the visa of Bangladesh 10 days ago. My ticket has been booked. But today (Wednesday) I was informed that the visa has been denied. Reasons for denial of visa haven't been cited," Chowdhury told news agency ANI.

West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury denied Bangladesh visa

West Bengal minister and state chief of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury was on Wednesday denied a visa for his travel to Bangladesh. Chowdhury claimed that he had applied for a visa to Bangladesh to attend a function at a Sylhet madrasa along with his wife, daughter and granddaughter. 

The minister was scheduled to travel on December 26.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commission has not reacted on this matter.

Siddiqullah Chowdhury Bangladesh visa
