West Bengal Parivartan Yatra: PM Narendra Modi to hold massive public meeting in Kolkata on March 7

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a massive public meeting in Kolkata on March 7 to mark the concluding ceremony of Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal. The rally will take place at Brigade Parade Grounds in Hastings's Fort William on March 7.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said if voted to power BJP would constitute an inquiry into the siphoning off cyclone Amphan relief funds and book the culprits, alleging that the TMC government has introduced a "cut-money and syndicate culture" in West Bengal.

Shah said BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a chief minister, an MLA or a minister but ending infiltration and transforming West Bengal into a developed state. "This is BJP's fight to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal). This fight is between our booth workers and the syndicate of TMC. It is not just our aim to bring BJP government after removing Mamata Banerjee's ministry."

"Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in the situation in West Bengal, a change in the condition of the poor of the state, a change in circumstances for women of the state," he said. "This 'Parivartan Yatra' is for ending infiltration and also for the transformation of Bengal. You vote for the BJP. Leave alone illegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter the state," Shah said after flagging off the final leg of the five-phased Rath yatra in the state.

Criticising TMCs "cut money" culture, Shah said if voted to power, the government will probe corruption in disbursal of cyclone Amphan relief funds. "The central government had sent relief and funds post-Amphan for affected people. But, the TMC leaders siphoned off the funds and did not allow it to reach the affected people.

"If we are voted to power, the government will constitute an inquiry committee to probe corruption in disbursal of Amphan relief funds. All those who have indulged in corruption would be sent to jails," he said. Super cyclonic storm Amphan had caused widespread damage in West Bengal, Odisha and neighbouring Bangladesh in May 2020.

Shah also announced that the BJP will constitute 'Zero Casualty Task Force' to save lives from cyclones and environmental disasters if voted to power. Speaking on the controversy over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, Shah said, Bengal CM gets angry at the slogan due to her appeasement politics. "You get angry over it because you want to appease a particular section of the people for vote bank politics. Jai Shri Ram slogan is a symbol against anti-appeasement policies," he said.

Banerjee had on January 23 declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Flaying TMCs appeasement politics, Shah said it is under BJPs pressure that Banerjee is now seen worshipping Goddess Saraswati. "Should the Durga Puja not take place in West Bengal? Court permission needs to be obtained for it. Should the Saraswati Puja not be held here? She had stopped it. It was only after BJP's pressure that she was seen worshipping Goddess Saraswati. Didi, Bengal knows that you had stopped Saraswati puja in schools," Shah said.