West Bengal police seize crude bombs, country-made firearms in poll-bound state

Canning: A large number of crude Bombs and several country-made firearms were seized in different poll-bound areas in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday (March 28).

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel seized 48 crude bombs near a water body in Kathipota village in Narendrapur police station area on Sunday, news agency ANI quoted a police officer saying.

The crude bombs were defused and further investigation is underway, he said. An arms factory was also busted in Merigunj village in Kultali police station area late on Saturday night, another officer said.

The owner of the house, where the illegal arms manufacturing unit was functioning, was arrested, he said.

Four country-made firearms and an unfinished gun have been seized, the officer added.

These areas will go to polls in the third phase on April 6.

Polling in the remaining seven phases in West Bengal will take place on April 1 (30 seats), April 6 (31 seats), April 10 (44 seats), April 17 (45 seats), April 22 (43 seats), April 26 (36 seat) and April 29 (35 seats). Results will be declared on May 2.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV