West Bengal Assembly election 2021: CM Mamata Banerjee seeks BJP's help, audio tape goes viral

Purulia: Even as voting for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election is underway the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (March 27, 2021 ) released an audio tape claiming that the Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee sought help from a senior BJP leader to win the Nandigram seat.

The conversation in the audio took place during a call between Mamata Banerjee and Pralay Paul. In the audio tape the CM is appealing for the BJP leader in question, Pralay Paul to return to TMC.

In the conversation, Mamata Banerjee is allegedly seeking the Pual's help purportedly to win the election, Paul is the BJP District Vice President of Tamluk.

In a tweet BJP wrote: 'Mamata Didi called the BJP vice-president of the district and asked for help. She is going to lose Nandigram this time. Their fear is apparent."

However, Pralay Paul refused to answer to Mamata's plea and stated that he will not betray BJP.

In the viral audio, Paul is heard saying, 'I will be with the party even after i have breathed my last. Despite being such a great leader you called me, thank you very much."

Though, the BJP is also claiming that in the conversation Mamata confessed that TMC was involved in Nandigram violence.

The TMC chief is contesting the assembly election from the high-profile Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district and is pitched against Suvendu Adhikari, who switched over to BJP months ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, polling in the remaining seven phases in West Bengal will take place on April 1 (30 seats), April 6 (31 seats), April 10 (44 seats), April 17 (45 seats), April 22 (43 seats), April 26 (36 seat) and April 29 (35 seats). Results will be declared on May 2.