WEST BENGAL POLICE

West Bengal Police Transfers: 3 DIG-Level Officers to be transferred. Details here

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:45 PM IST|Source: PTI

The Public Establishment Board on Saturday recommended the transfer of three deputy inspector general (DIG) of police officers from one key post to another, a home department notification said here.

The Board, at a meeting held in the state secretariat, proposed shifting Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore Commissionerate, Ajay Kumar Thakur, to the post of DIG, Civil Defence.

DIG, Burdwan range, Alok Rajoria, a 2008 batch IPS officer, was recommended for taking over as the new CP of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, the notification said.

It said that the name of DIG, Civil Defence, Shyam Singh, was proposed for the new DIG, Burdwan range.

While Thakur is a 2006 batch IPS officer, Singh belongs to the 2007 batch.

The officers will be transferred following due process, a source in the state secretariat Nabanna said.

The recommended transfers were routine ones, the sources said.

 

