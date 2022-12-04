topStoriesenglish
'West Bengal police trying to cover up the incident': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari writes to Amit Shah on blast at TMC leader's house

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari said that the police are trying to cover up the “misdeeds” of the TMC party leaders and workers. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 09:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the blast that occurred in Trinamool Congress (TMC) booth president Rajkumar Manna on Friday (Dec 2) in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. The blast had killed three people. Leader of Opposition in the state, Adhikari claimed that the West Bengal police were trying to "cover-up" the incident by "tampering evidence". 

In his letter, he wrote, "Strangely, dead bodies of Rajkumar Manna and the other were found in the paddy fields; quite far from the house where the explosion occurred. It’s pretty clear that there were attempts to hide the bodies after the explosion. Several others had sustained injuries in the blast. But the west Bengal police is trying to cover up the incident, so these people have been admitted to Private Nursing Homes in adjacent Districts instead of Government hospitals so that the involvement of these people doesn’t come to light and their identities are not revealed to the public domain."

 

He also accused the West Bengal police of tampering with evidence. He said that the police are trying to cover up the “misdeeds” of the TMC party leaders and workers. 

Stating all of these as reasons, he urged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should probe the case. He alleged that the Trinamool workers were making crude bombs at the house of their leader. 

He concluded his letter by writing, "The easy access to such explosive materials is a threat to National Security and must be investigated thoroughly. So, I hope that you would consider my request in this matter and take necessary steps as you deem it."

