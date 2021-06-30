West Bengal post-poll violence: NHRC team submits report to Calcutta High Court, matter deferred to July 2

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team on Wednesday (June 30, 2021) submitted a report of the post-poll violence in West Bengal to the Calcutta High Court.

The five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court has now deferred the matter for July 2.

This comes a day after vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Ateef Rasheed, a member of the NHRC-formed panel, claimed that he and other members of a team were attacked by hooligans in Kolkata.

"Some hooligans attacked us and the police. They tried to beat us and force us to leave. If this is our situation, what will be the plight of the general public," he told reporters.

He also alleged that the local police did not come to the rescue of the visiting team.

A senior Kolkata Police official said that some people had raised slogans at Jadavpur but they were removed from the spot.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the incident claiming that 'democracy is going to the ruins in Bengal', the Trinamool Congress (TMC) asserted that none of the ruling party was involved in it.

This is to be noted that the committee was set up by the chairperson of the NHRC on the direction of the Calcutta High Court to look into allegations of human rights violations during post-poll violence in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)



