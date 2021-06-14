West Bengal post-poll violence: Rape survivors reveal horrific details, move to Supreme Court

New Delhi: The post-poll violence in the West Bengal Assembly elections have gathered a lot of attention in the Indian social sphere. There are horrific details emerging out of the alleged gang rape in the West Bengal Assembly elections that has ignited the controversy again.

A minor girl along with multiple other women in West Bengal has moved to the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into the incidents of violence in post-poll West Bengal.

The women have sought the Supreme Court to order a Special Investigation Team to conduct a probe into the alleged incidents. The intervention pleas have been moved by women who were allegedly attacked and even gang-raped by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

A 60-year-old lady in her plea told the apex court that TMC workers barged into her house, assaulted her and then gang-raped her in front of her six-year-old grandson. She also added by saying that her daughter-in-law was beaten up.

“On May 3, one day after the declaration of assembly poll results, the applicant’s house was surrounded by a large mob of about 100-200 people, comprising supporters of the Trinamool Congress Party and loud threats hurled at her asking her family to leave the house or else face consequences,” the plea read. “The applicant’s daughter-in-law was mercilessly beaten, grievously injuring her,” the petitioner added.

There is another petition which read that a 17-year-old girl from a scheduled caste (SC) family was dragged into the jungle and gang-raped by TMC workers for “more than an hour”. The victim claimed she was “attacked and gang-raped solely for her family’s political affiliations and religious beliefs”.

Another woman told the Supreme Court that her husband, a BJP campaigner, had made her witness as he assaulted a woman “with axes in broad daylight on May 14”.

While more and more reports have come to light about alleged rape incidents in the post-polls West Bengal, the political parties on the ground continue to lay the blame on the opposing party.

