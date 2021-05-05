West Bengal suspends Coochbehar SP, to investigate CISF Sitalkuchi firing incident

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Wednesday (May 5) suspended Coochbehar Superintendent of Police Debashis Dhar in connection with the Sitalkuchi firing incident by alleged CISF personnel in which at least four people lost their lives. The government-appointed K Kannan as the new SP of Coochbehar. According to reports, the Bengal government will investigate the Sitalkuchi firing by CISF jawans in which four people, all Trinamool Congress workers, were killed at a booth during the fourth phase of polling in Coochbehar district.

The development came hours after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was administered the oath for the third time as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Soon after assuming office, the West Bengal CM initiated a major reshuffle in the police hierarchy, transferring 29 top-level police officers, mostly those who were shifted by the election commission prior to the polls. Among the top-level officers who have been brough back to their former positions are DG Virendra, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim and DG Security Vivek Sahay, an order issued this evening said.

Virendra, who was transferred by the Election Commission and Neeraj Nayan Pandey made DG in his place, has been reinstated to his former position. Pandey has been made DG (Fire Services).

Similarly, ADG (Law and Order) Jagmohan has been transferred to the civil defence and Jawed Shamim who was moved out by the commission alleging police excess during a left rally at Nabanna has been brought back as the ADG (Law and Order).

In a separate order, Vivek Sahay former DG Security, who was removed by the poll panel alleging lapse in security arrangements of the chief minister after she was injured in a rally in Purba Medinipur district, has been brought back to his former position.

Gyanwant Singh who worked as ADG Security during the election has retained his post and he has been given the additional responsibility of ADG and IGP of Armed Police.

According to reports, the Bengal government transferred SPs of 16 districts including Sunderban, Purulia, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Baruipur Police District, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Jangipur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Purba Bardhaman, Jhargram, Diamond Harbour and Dakshin Dinajpur. Among them there are some officers who were shunted by the commission during election.

Bhola Nath Pandey, who was transferred by the commission following attack on BJP President JP Nadda in Diamond Harbour has been made SP of Alipurduar.

Similarly, K Kannan who was sent to OCW (officer-on- compulsory-waiting) during the election was made SP of Coochbehar and Soumya Roy who was transferred following the controversy of his wife contesting in the election has been brought back as SP Howrah (Rural).

