Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam: Another Blow To Mamata, CBI Arrests TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha

New Delhi: In yet another blow to Mamata Banerjee, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam case. Saha, the TMC MLA from Burwan, was being interrogated by the premier investigating agency since Friday, during which he had also managed to throw away his mobile phones into a pond when CBI sleuths were at his residence. The CBI has alleged that he was the main conduit who was allegedly collecting money from the aspirants for the recruitment of teachers for classes 9-10.

Jiban Krishna Saha is now the third TMC MLA after Partha Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya to be arrested by CBI during the ongoing probe. The scam is related to the recruitment in state-run and-aided schools and is being probed by the central probe agency on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court.

Earlier on Sunday, the CBI fished out from a pond a mobile phone of Jiban Krishna Saha, who was facing a marathon interrogation at his residence in West Bengal's Bardhaman district. A CBI official said that the TMC lawmaker had thrown his two mobile phones into the pond adjacent to his house around 30 hours ago and one of them was retrieved after pumping out all water from it. The second phone, however, is yet to be found.

Experts were at work to retrieve the data stored in the recovered device, the official added.

CBI officers seized at least five bags, full of documents, from a garbage dumping site near Saha's residence, he said.

A team of CBI sleuths on April 15 had also raided the house of former TMC block president Bibhas Adhikari in Birbhum district for his alleged involvement in the school job scandal. An ashram with which Adhikari is associated was also raided in connection with the investigation, an official informed.

CBI officers also raided Adhikari's locked flat in the Amherst Street area in Kolkata and seized papers from there.

Former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his aides are currently in custody and are being probed in the scam.