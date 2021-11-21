हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal schools

West Bengal to hold offline classes on alternate days for students of 9 to 12

Classes will be held on alternate days from Monday to Friday.

Representational image

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure proper social distancing in students, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Sunday (November 21) directed affiliated state schools to hold physical classes on alternate days for standards 9th to 12th.

As per an official release, the board has instructed the schools to hold classes for the 10th and 12th standards on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. While classes for the 9th and 11th standards will take place on Tuesday and Thursday.

Apart from that, the board has instructed schools to organise an awareness and feedback session for the parents and guardians on Saturday.

The development comes days after the state government reopened schools for offline classes on November 16 after more than a year-long COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Schools in West Bengal were shut down in March 2020 after the outbreak of coronavirus and reopened briefly in February for classes 9-12 were forced to be shut down due to Bengal Assembly elections and the deadly second wave of coronavirus.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
