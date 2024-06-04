Advertisement
West Bengal Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024: TMC Defeats BJP, Crushes '400 Paar' Slogan

TMC is leading in West Bengal with 29 Lok sabha seats.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 05:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024, TMC again led in the state as the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted the counting for the 2024 general election. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leading /won the 29 Lok Sabha seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading /won 12 parliamentary constituencies. On the other hand, Congress leading / won one Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabah seat.

West Bengal consists of some high-profile seats out of its 42 Lok Sabha seats. Krishnanagar constituency secured/ led by Mahua Moitra against BJP Amrita Ray, Asansol constituency secured/ led by Shatrughan Sinha against BJP Surengrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, TMC candidate Abhishek Banerjee is leading/won by 7.1 lakh margin against BJP's Abhijit Das

Exit Polls Prediction

Earlier, exit polls predicted a gain of seats for the BJP in West Bengal but the Result turned out differently. As per CNX, the BJP was expected to secure 22-26 seats in Bengal while the TMC was expected around 14-18 seats.

2019 Lok Sabha Election Results Recap

In the 2019 election, BJP secured 18 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. While the BJP-led NDA coalition was voted to get power with an overwhelming majority. NDA secured a total of 353 seats, whereas the UPA won 93 seats in the 2019 general election.

