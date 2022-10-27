West Bengal Vs Centre: Mamata Banerjee NOT TO ATTEND ‘Chintan Shivir’ called by Amit Shah

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also in charge of the home department, will not attend the two-day meeting of home ministers of states convened by the Centre at Surajkund in Haryana. A senior West Bengal government official said the Mamata government will not send Home Secretary B P Gopalika or Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malviya but will assign Additional Director General (home guard) Niraj Kumar Singh to attend the 'Chintan Shivir' from Thursday.

West Bengal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, Ram Das Meena, will also attend the meeting, he added.

"This is festival time and there are several functions lined up. Bhai Phota (Bhai Dooj) will take place on Thursday and 'Chhat Puja' will take place soon. It will not be possible for the chief minister to leave the state. Our home secretary and DGP will not be participating in the Chintan Shivir for the same reason as that of the chief minister," the official told the news agency PTI.

Centre convenes 2-day Chintan Shivir in Haryana

Development of an ecosystem for cybercrime management, increase in usage of IT in the criminal justice system, women's safety, coastal security and other internal security issues will be discussed at the two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers of states at Surajkund in Haryana on October 27 and 28.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the 'Chintan Shivir', whose objective is to prepare an action plan for the implementation of 'Vision 2047' and 'Panch Pran' announced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, an official statement said. PM Narendra Modi will address the 'Chintan Shivir' through video conferencing on October 28. Various topics will be discussed in the six sessions in the 'Chintan Shivir'.

The role of 'Nari Shakti' is important to achieve the goal of 'Developed India by 2047' and special emphasis will be given to the safety of women and creating a safe environment for them. The aim of the conference is also to facilitate national policy-making and better planning and coordination in these mentioned areas.

On the first day, issues such as home guards, civil defence, fire protection and enemy property will be discussed. The next day matters such as cyber security, drug trafficking, women's safety and border management will be discussed, the statement said.

The purpose of the sessions is to encourage and ensure the participation of state governments on these issues. Home Ministers of all states and Lieutenant Governors and administrators of Union Territories have been invited to the 'Chintan Shivir'.

State home secretaries, director generals of police and director generals of central armed police forces and central police organisations will also participate in the programme.

(With Agency Inputs)