Bengal will become mini Pakistan if Mamata Banerjee voted to power: Suvendu Adhikari

Nandigram: Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in minority appeasement, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday (March 29) urged people to not vote for TMC in order to prevent the state from becoming a mini Pakistan.

Adhikari’s comment came after paying obeisance at a local temple in Nandigram, metes away from where the Banerjee was to address a public meeting.

He hit out at the TMC supremo saying that she has got used to wishing Eid Mubarak and therefore she wished “Holi Mubarak” to people.

“Mamata Banerjee used to say Eid Mubarak and such was the habit that she congratulated people on Holi with Holi Mubarak,” Adhikari was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Don’t give vote to Begum (Banerjee). If you vote for Begum, this will become mini Pakistan. Begum knows no one except Sufiyan," he added.

Adhikari further said that Banerjee has suddenly started visiting temples as she fears losing the upcoming elections.

Hailing Uttar Pradesh’s administration, the BJP leader said that if BJP comes to power, Bengal would witness Yogi Adityanath-like governance.

“"Just like Yogi Adityanath, the way he is administering his state, we too will govern. If Uttar Pradesh can do transformation, we too can do it," said Adhikari.

Notably, Banerjee has accused BJP of bringing “goons from Uttar Pradesh” to create disturbance in the poll-bound state.

Adhikari also targeted Banerjee saying that earlier she used to commute in a car, but now travels in a chopper. He also commented on the saree she wears.

"Now she is commuting by a chopper. She used to wear Ajanta shoes now she is wearing branded shoes. She used to wear Rs 400 saree now she wears Rs 6,000 saree," he said.

"There is no change in Suvendu Adhikari. I have not changed and wear the same what I used to wear in 2004," while drawing a comparison and stated that people need to choose between ‘Begum’ and ‘son, brother and friend’.

He said that "Begum is coming in air and will vanish in air."

Nandigram is going to polls on April 1, the second phase of polls out of eight phases that will see Bengal voting for 294 Assembly seats.

