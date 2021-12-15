हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Durga Puja

Kolkata's Durga Puja accorded UNESCO heritage status

"Durga Puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations India," the UN agency posted on Twitter.

Kolkata&#039;s Durga Puja accorded UNESCO heritage status

Kolkata: The UNESCO on Wednesday accorded heritage status to Kolkata's Durga Puja festival, a move that has been hailed by the people of the state.

"Durga puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations India," the UN agency posted on Twitter with a picture of an idol of the goddess attached to it.

Suvaprasanna, the chairman of State Heritage Commission, said the Red road carnival, which displays the craftsmanship that goes into the making of Durga puja pandals, have made more people across the world aware of the grandeur that is synonymous with the festival.

