Western railway cancels six more train amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

The Western railway on Saturday (March 21, 2020) cancelled six train as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The trains will remain cancelled till March 31, 2020.

The Western railway department released the list of six cancelled trains - which include Ujjain-Dehradun (14309), Dehradun-Ujjain (14310), Madgaon-Nizamuddin (22413), Nizamuddin - Madgaon (22414), Mandsaur-Meerut city (29019), Meerut City- Mandsaur (29020).

The Indian railways have till now cancelled around 245 pairs of trains after the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

On Friday, Indian railways decoded to cancel all passenger trains on Sunday (March 22) in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s appeal for a `janata curfew`. Notably, all long-distance mail or express and intercity trains originating between 4 am and 10 pm on March 22 will also remain cancelled, according to an Indian Railway's notice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak. In his address to the nation, he said, "I am seeking one more support from every countryman today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm."

The number of coronavirus positive cases has reached to more than 200 in India and till now there are 4 deaths reported.