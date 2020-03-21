हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Western railway cancels six more train amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian railways have till now cancelled around 245 pairs of trains after the coronavirus outbreak in the country. 

Western railway cancels six more train amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

The Western railway on Saturday (March 21, 2020) cancelled six train as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The trains will remain cancelled till March 31, 2020.

The Western railway department released the list of six cancelled trains - which include Ujjain-Dehradun (14309), Dehradun-Ujjain (14310), Madgaon-Nizamuddin (22413), Nizamuddin - Madgaon (22414), Mandsaur-Meerut city (29019), Meerut City- Mandsaur (29020).

The Indian railways have till now cancelled around 245 pairs of trains after the coronavirus outbreak in the country. 

On Friday, Indian railways decoded to cancel all passenger trains on Sunday (March 22) in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s appeal for a `janata curfew`. Notably, all long-distance mail or express and intercity trains originating between 4 am and 10 pm on March 22 will also remain cancelled, according to an Indian Railway's  notice. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak. In his address to the nation, he said, "I am seeking one more support from every countryman today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm." 

The number of coronavirus positive cases has reached to more than 200 in India and till now there are 4 deaths reported.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Western RailwaysIRCTCTrains cancelled
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19: UPSC postpones personality test for IAS, IFS till further notice

Must Watch

PT8M19S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day