WFI Chief Says 'He Will Hang Himself If Sexual Harassment Charges Are Proven'

New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has once again brushed aside the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by top Indian wrestlers and has said that he will hang himself if the charges are proven. Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (MP), has also asked if the grapplers have any videos or audio clips to prove their claim. He has said that he has done a lot for wrestling in the country in the last 11 years.

Top Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, are protesting for the last two weeks at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding the sacking of Brij Bhushan as WFI chief and his arrest because of the alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers. They have also been demanding that the Centre make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Singh.

On April 28, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with the allegations. According to police, one of the cases against Brij Bhushan has been registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking), while the other was registered under section 10 of the POCSO Act.

The incidents mentioned in the FIRs allegedly took place between 2012 and 2022 in different places, including abroad.

Farmers' body extends support to protesting wrestlers

Farmers' body -- Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) -- has said a large number of farmers will gather at the Jantar Mantar in support of protesting wrestlers. The outfit also reiterated its demand for Brij Bhushan's arrest.

The SKM (non-political), a breakaway group of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws of the Centre, said farmers' organisations associated with it also unanimously passed a resolution demanding the arrest of the WFI chief during a virtual meeting.

On May 7, several senior leaders of SKM from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh, with hundreds of farmers, shall once again visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar and extend support to the protesting wrestlers, the outfit said in a statement.

SKM leaders shall also lead deputations to important administrative officers such as the commissioner of police, Delhi, as well as Union home and sports ministers, it said.

From May 11-18, an all-India agitation shall be held in all state capitals, district headquarters, and talukas. Public meetings and protest marches shall be held and effigy of Singh and the BJP-led central government shall be burnt, the SKM added.