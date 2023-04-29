WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Claims Protests Politically Motivated; Wrestlers Deny

The protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is still going on at Jantar Mantar and recently many political leaders have voiced their support for the wrestlers. Political leaders like Pappu Yadav, Bhupinder Hooda, Priyanka Gandhi and Satya Pal Malik were seen at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Speaking to the media, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed that some industrialists and politicians are behind his constant attack on him. However, protesting wrestlers maintained that they do not support or associate with any party.

Speaking to the media, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "I have been saying from the beginning that some industrialists and Congress are behind this protest. They have some problems with me. This is not a protest by wrestlers. Today, people have seen who they are. When their demand has been accepted and FIR has been lodged, now why are they not ending their protest? Why are they speaking against Modji ji and the sports ministry? What was the need to call Pappu Yadav and Kejriwal? Priyanka Gandhi doesn't know the truth. The day she will come to know Deepender Hooda has got her into which issue, she will realise (her mistake)," said the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.

On the other hand, wrestlers distanced themselves from the statements made by politicians using their platform. "We do not support any political party. Anyone who comes here and gives a speech to divert our protest will be responsible for his/her statement," said wrestler Sakshi Malik.

On the other hand, Brij Bhushan Singh questioned the sudden protest by the wrestlers asking why they did not complain to any police station, sports ministry or federation for the last 12 years when they were facing harassment. "Before their protest, they used to praise me, invite me to their weddings and take photographs with me, seek my blessings. I am holding a constitutional post and speaking within my limits. Now the matter is with the Supreme Court and Delhi Police and I will accept their decision," he said.

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he is ready to face investigation but won't resign from the post. "Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations. My tenure is almost over. Govt has formed a 3-member committee and elections will be held in 45 days and my term will end after the elections," he said.

He questioned the wrestlers for coming up with new demands every other day. "Every day they (wrestlers) are coming with their new demands. They demanded FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am MP because of the people of my constituency and not because of Vinesh Phogat. Only one family and Akhara (are protesting) & 90% of players of Haryana, Punjab and other states are with me," he said.