WFI Sexual Harassment Case: Top Opposition Leaders Back Wrestlers, Say 'Guilty Must Be Punished'

NEW DELHI: Top Opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakmar, Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, RLD chief Jayant Sinha and Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, on Friday extended their unconditional support to the top wrestlers agitating against Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Mohan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by female athletes.

Reacting to the grapplers’ ongoing protest, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “We must all stand with the wrestlers who are protesting. They are speaking in one voice. Our sportspersons are the pride of our nation. They are champions. The guilty must be brought to book, irrespective of their political affiliation. Justice must prevail. Truth must win.”

Echoing similar concerns, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, “As a nation, we should hang our heads in shame that Olympic medal-winning sportswomen have to sit on protest again and again but the BJP-controlled Delhi Police won’t file an FIR. BJP leaders seem to be above the law. There’s a separate IPC for them: Immunity & Protection Code.”

As a nation we should hang our heads in shame that Olympic medal-winning sportswomen have to sit on protest again&again but BJP-controlled Delhi Police won’t file an FIR. BJP leaders seem to be above law-There’s a separate IPC for them: Immunity&Protection Code.#WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/jRxKUtaXbC — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 28, 2023

Extending his support to the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar, RLD chief Jayant Singh took to Twitter and tweeted, “Molestation is a heinous crime & cognizable offence under CrPC’s 1st Schedule. After the Lalita Kumari vs State of UP (2013) five-judge bench judgement, there is no legroom for immediate registration of FIR. How can Govt plead for Preliminary inquiry prior to FIR?”

Molestation a heinous crime & cognizable offence under CrPC’s 1st Schedule. After the lalita Kumari v. State of UP (2013) five judge bench judgement, there is no legroom on immediate registration of FIR. How can Govt plead for Preliminary enquiry prior to FIR? #WrestlersProtest https://t.co/blqfmKQPwY — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) April 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi’s ruling AAP stated that “Justice delayed is justice denied‼️” In a tweet through its official handle, AAP said, “It's a matter of national shame to see brave women Olympians wrestle for justice against a powerful MP being protected by the Modi government.”

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too expressed his displeasure on a fellow lawmaker and one who also hails from Kerala - P T Usha over her statement in the ongoing protests launched by the wrestlers in New Delhi.

Dear @PTUshaOfficial, it is does not become you to disparage the justified protests of your fellow sportspersons in the face of repeated & wanton sexual harassment. Their standing up for their rights does not “tarnish the image of the nation”. Ignoring their concerns — instead of… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 28, 2023

Usha, who currently is a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha and was recently was appointed the Indian Olympic Association president, has rubbed many the wrong way on account of her remarks when she said the IOA has an athletes` commission and instead of going on the streets, they could have come to the IOA.

The IOA president`s statement drew the ire of the protesting wrestlers, who called it "insensitive". Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sakshi Malik said, "Being a woman athlete, she (PT Usha) is not listening to other women athletes. We have followed her since childhood and were inspired by her. Where is the indiscipline here? We are holding a peaceful protest."

Vinesh Phogat, the CWG and World Championship medalist, echoed the refrain. Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra supported the wrestlers with a tweet on Wednesday. "As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration," Bindra tweeted.

As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration. My heart goes out… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 26, 2023

"My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes` concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in," he added.



Will Continue Protest Until Accused Is Punished: Sangeeta Phogat

Sangeeta Phogat, a rising Indian wrestler and Bajrag Punia`s wife, on Friday, said that the wrestlers will continue to protest and fight for justice.

"We didn`t get justice earlier. We were fighting for justice earlier and we are fighting for justice now. We will continue to do so until the accused is punished. So we will continue to protest here. The girls have blamed him for sexual harassment so an FIR should be registered and he should get punished according to the acts. As you can see nobody came to us we didn`t receive a phone call nobody has told us that we will get justice," Sangeeta Phogat said.

Some of India`s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are protesting at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, seeking action against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

Candlelight March At Jantar Mantar

Over the last four days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site, near the Jantar Mantar in the national capital. On Wednesday, the grapplers held a candlelight march at Jantar Mantar against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president. Vinesh Phoghat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were present in the march.

Speaking to the media, Sakshi Malik said, "We urge PM Modi to listen to our Mann Ki Baat. Even Smriti Irani-ji is not listening to us. We are trying to show them the light through this candlelight march. "The ace wrestler said no FIR has been filed even after they lodged a complaint against the WFI chief on Friday. "We are now counting on the Supreme Court to give us justice," said Sakshi.

Further Probe Needed Before Filing A Case: Delhi Police

Delhi Police has submitted before the Supreme Court that a preliminary inquiry would be needed before lodging an FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Delhi Police apprised the court that the police felt that there were some issues that needed preliminary inquiry. However, it clarified that it has no hesitation in filing an FIR immediately if the court directs it to do so.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the matter is scheduled to be heard on Friday and the bench will look at the entire material.

SC Notice To Delhi Police

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notice to Delhi Police on the wrestler`s plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan. The court noted that there are serious allegations in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced on Monday that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events.

This committee will be functioning for an interim period till a new Executive Committee takes charge. In light of the protests by some of the country`s most followed and celebrated grapplers earlier in January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had announced the formation of an `oversight committee` to probe allegations against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee, headed by Olympian MC Mary Kom, was tasked with probing the charges and submitting a report to the ministry.