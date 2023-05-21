Whale Vomit Worth Rs 31 Crore Seized In Tamil Nadu, Four Arrested

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an Ambergris smuggling gang racket and seized 18.1 kg of Ambergris worth Rs 31.67 crore at Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin Coast. In an official statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Finance said that four persons from Kerala and Tamil Nadu actively involved in this smuggling attempt of Ambergris were arrested and remanded under judicial custody.

"Based on specific information that a gang would be attempting to smuggle ambergris out of India through the sea route near the coast of Harbour Beach, Tuticorin to Sri Lanka during the night hours of 18.05.2023, DRI Officers intercepted a vehicle along with five persons and recovered 18.1 kg of ambergris from the front seat of the vehicle. The occupants confessed to the smuggling attempt," the statement read.

Further investigation is under progress, it added.

Ambergris is a product of sperm whales, which is a protected species listed under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and is prohibited for possession, export or transport.

The DRI has intensified its vigil and surveillance in the coastal areas and has seized around 40.52 kg of Ambergris valued at Rs 54 crores in the international market in the last two years.