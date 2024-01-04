trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706099
NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

'What An Exhilarating Experience!': PM Modi Tries Snorkelling In Lakshadweep, Shares Stunning Photos

 PM Modi Tries Snorkelling In Lakshadweep: Through his social media platform X, PM Modi shared stunning visuals, giving the nation a glimpse of the underwater marvels that Lakshadweep holds.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'What An Exhilarating Experience!': PM Modi Tries Snorkelling In Lakshadweep, Shares Stunning Photos

NEW DELHI: In a thrilling escapade during his two-day visit to Lakshadweep, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a plunge into the crystal-clear waters, indulging in snorkelling and capturing breathtaking moments to share with the nation.

PM Modi's Snorkelling Expedition

PM Modi expressed his exhilaration after the snorkelling experience, labelling it as a remarkable adventure. Through his social media platform X, he shared stunning visuals, giving the nation a glimpse of the underwater marvels that Lakshadweep holds.

 

 

Lakshadweep Sojourn: Awe-Inspiring Islands And Warm Hospitality

During his visit, PM Modi was awe-struck by the beauty of Lakshadweep's islands and the warmth of its people. Interacting with locals in Agatti, Bangaram, and Kavaratti, he thanked them for their hospitality. The Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to uplifting lives through comprehensive development, focusing on futuristic infrastructure, improved healthcare, faster internet, and access to clean drinking water. The inaugurated projects showcased this commitment.

Tranquillity And Reflection: PM Modi's Beach Stroll

Sporting a relaxed black kurta and white slippers, PM Modi took a leisurely walk on the beach, with endless waters and sand as his backdrop. The scenic beauty, coupled with Lakshadweep's tranquillity, provided a moment for reflection on ways to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians.

 

 

Morning Bliss: A Glimpse Into PM Modi's Lakshadweep Mornings

The Prime Minister shared enchanting pictures from his morning walks along the pristine beaches, emphasizing the mesmerizing tranquillity that Lakshadweep offers. These moments not only showcased the natural beauty of the islands but also served as an inspiration for deeper commitment towards the well-being of the nation.

In this thrilling adventure, PM Modi not only explored the underwater wonders of Lakshadweep but also reinforced his dedication to comprehensive development and the welfare of the Indian populace. The shared moments stand as a testament to the beauty of Lakshadweep and the Prime Minister's commitment to the nation's prosperity.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar's direct attack on China-Pak-Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Why are truck drivers afraid of 'hit and run' law?
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: Tourists turn hill station into 'garbage dump'
DNA Video
DNA: ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission