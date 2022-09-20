'What Bhagwant Mann has done...': Kejriwal amid allegations that Punjab CM was deplaned for being 'drunk'

New Delhi: Amid allegations that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Delhi-bound flight at the Frankfurt airport as he was "drunk", Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (September 20, 2022) defended him and said that the Opposition is spreading lies as they cannot find a fault in his work. Speaking to reporters in Gujarat's Vadodara, the Delhi CM said that the Opposition is slinging mud at Mann.

"What Mann Saheb has done in the last six months, no government in Punjab had done in the last 75 years. After 75 years, Punjab has got a 'kattar' honest and hard-working chief minister," he said.

"All this is a lie, all nonsense. The Opposition is trying to stop Mann but people are watching. They are happy with his work," Kejriwal added.

.@BhagwantMann जी ने 6 महीने में 100 Mohalla Clinics बना दिये, बिजली मुफ़्त कर दी, 17,000 नौकरियां दी, 8,000 Teachers पक्के किये।



अगर भगवंत मान जी 6 महीने में इतना काम कर सकते हैं तो विपक्षी पार्टियों ने 75 साल में क्यों नहीं किये?



-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/AuI5a462zC — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 20, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight at the Frankfurt airport because he was in an inebriated state.

Will look into allegations that Bhagwant Mann was deplaned for being 'drunk': Union Civil Aviation Minister

Earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he will look into the allegations that the Punjab Chief Minister was deplaned for being "drunk". The minister asserted that it was important to verify the facts.

"This was an incident on international soil. We will have to make sure that we verify the facts. It is up to Lufthansa Airlines to provide the data. Based on the request that has been sent to me, I will certainly look into it," Scindia told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Mann returned from his eight-day trip from Germany on Monday where he had gone to attract investments.

(With agency inputs)