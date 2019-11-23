हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jobs

'What can govt do': Bihar minister on 5 lakh applications for 166 Group-D posts

Opposition parties, including Congress, have been targeting the BJP-JD(U)-led state government after nearly five lakh applicants, comprising graduates, post-graduates, MBA and MCA degree holders, applied for 166 Group-D vacancies in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. 

&#039;What can govt do&#039;: Bihar minister on 5 lakh applications for 166 Group-D posts
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Patna: As the controversy over five lakh people applying for 166 Group-D posts in the state gets bigger, Bihar Minister Shrawan Kumar on Friday rebuffed it saying "what can government do if people apply for jobs?" 

"People apply for jobs on their own accord. What can the government do? It's not like the government tells them to apply for a particular job. The only thing the government can do is ensure the meritorious applicants are selected," Kumar told ANI. 

Kumar, who is the Minister of Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs, recognised that the development is a matter of concern. He, however, subtly blamed the "increasing competition" around the world for the same.

Live TV

"While it is worrisome, the entire world is going through a phase of tough competition," he said.

Opposition parties, including Congress, have been targeting the BJP-JD(U)-led state government after nearly five lakh applicants, comprising graduates, post-graduates, MBA and MCA degree holders, applied for 166 Group-D vacancies in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. 

Tags:
Jobsjobs in Biharbihar minister Shrawan Kumar166 Group-D vacancies
Next
Story

Jharkhand Assembly election: Congress releases final list; BJP announces 5th list

Must Watch

PT9M17S

DNA: Non Stop News, 22nd November 2019