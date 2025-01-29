What Caused Stampede At Mahakumbh On Mauni Amavasaya? Over 10 Feared Dead

Mahakumbh Stampede: Over 10 people are feared dead as a stampede-like stituation broke out at Sangam nose area at Maha Kumbh Mela on early Wednesday morning around 2.00 a.m, reported Zee news TV. The exact number of injured individuals and the number of casualties are yet to be disclosed oficially. A huge crowd reportedly reached ghats for the holy dip (Amrit Snan) on Mauni Amavasya in the early hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took cognisance of the matter and talked to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM assured of every possible help and stressed the need for immediate support measures to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims.

What Led To Stampede At Mahakumbh

Authorities had anticipated a massive turnout of over 80-100 crore devotees for the Mauni Amavasya’s Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh, spread across various ghats along a 12-km stretch of riverbanks. According to preliminary reports, an unexpectedly large number—around 5 crore—converged at the Triveni Sangam ghat around midnight, overwhelming the crowd control measures.

Confirming the incident, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana stated, "On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment."

The sudden surge of devotees led to a chaotic situation near the barricades, some of which collapsed, triggering panic among the devotees.

According to eyewitnesses, many devotees were sleeping when the barricades suddenly broke, triggering a surge of uncontrollable crowds. The rush of people left several trampled in its wake.

At the central hospital set up in the Mela area, injured devotees were rushed for treatment as their relatives arrived in a state of panic. Senior administrative and police officials also reached the scene in response to the chaos.

Akharas Call Off Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan'

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri announced on Wednesday that the seers have decided to cancel their Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan due to the stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh.

"You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," Mahant Ravindra Puri said in a statement to PTI Videos.

According to Kumbh Mela traditions, the Akharas of the three sects—Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen—take the holy dip in a specific sequence after a grand and majestic procession to the Sangam Ghat.

Eyewitness Recount Horror

Sarojini, from Karnataka, described the horrifying scene, tearfully recounting her ordeal: "We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled."

"There was no chance for escape, there was pushing from all sides," she added, her voice trembling as she spoke to PTI Videos outside the hospital.