What did farmers' leaders say after repeal of farm laws in parliament

New Delhi: Soon after the Farm Laws Repeal 2021 Bill, which aims to revoke the three controversial farm laws that triggered a nationwide outrage among farmers, was passed in both houses of parliament, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the laws were like a disease and it was good that they are repealed.

On ending the protest, the BKU leader said that they will discuss other issues like MSP and the death of 750 protesting farmers and nullifying the cases against protesters after the President gives his assent to the bill.

Here is how the farmers’ leaders reacted to the repeal of farm laws in the parliament

“Farm laws have been disease and it’s good that they are revoked. Let the President put the stamp on the bill then we will discuss other issues like 750 farmers who died, MSP, and quashing the cases lodged against farmers,” said Rakesh Tikait, who has been at the forefront of the farmers’ protest.

We will not call of the protest until are demands are met, Tikait added.

Harmeet Singh Kadian, president BKU Kadian said that the future course of action will be discussed in a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha on December 1st.

The leader further said that the decisions on agitation, over MSP Committee, will be taken in the next meeting which will be held on December 4.

Punjab Farmer leaders said that they want the withdrawal of cases against farmers, legal guarantee for MSP. The body gave the government an ultimatum till November 30 to respond to their demands.

On November 21, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) -- an umbrella body of farmer unions leading the protests -- had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately resume talks on the farmers' six demands, including a legal guarantee for the procurement of crops at MSP.

