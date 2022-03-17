What did Rajiv Gandhi say on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits? MJ Akbar reveals

Vivek Agnihotri’s film 'The Kashmir Files', based on the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits, has become a hot topic of discussion all over the country. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP MJ Akbar has also given his reaction about this movie.

In an interview to Zee News, MJ Akbar said that the massacre in Kashmir was actually a planned strategy of Pakistan. Such an atmosphere was created there by using violence which no one could have imagined. The task of eliminating the democratic pattern that was in Kashmir for years, was given to some terrorist organizations, he added.

MJ Akbar also said that people were forced to become refugees in their own country. Pakistan's intentions were already bad but the government of that time failed to save them. There was an alliance of Congress and Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference at that time. This is the reason why what happened then is being reminded today, Akbar said.

'Rajiv Gandhi did not intervene'

Recalling the question asked to Rajiv Gandhi on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Akbar said, “That incident was very painful. And as far as my experience is concerned, I am deeply saddened by that incident. My heart trembles when I remember, what to say about sorrow. I could not see that after all a group of its own country, a community, had to become a refugee. At that time I had raised this matter and asked questions about it. Rajiv Gandhi did not intervene on the issue of exodus.”

Akbar further said that these are all things which some people forget today. Don't want to even discuss it. People should also keep in mind that all the documents of the Emergency era are also present. There will be someone to make a film on that too, he concluded.