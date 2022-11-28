What happens if a human falls into a lava lake, watch this video to find out!

New Delhi: You must have heard of Volcanoes once in a while. An old video is making rounds on social media which shows what happens if a human falls into an active lava lake. In this experiment a bundle of 30-kilogram organic waste, which is almost similar to human composition and can trigger the same response, is thrown in Erta Ale. Erta Ale is an active volcano in Ethiopia.

In the video, it can be seen that as the organic matter hits the lava lake, the first layer formed over the molten lava breaks. Then, it submerges the material which later turns into a bust of lava fountain bubbles and grows.

This video was shared on YouTube by Photovolcanica and was accompanied with a description which can be read as, “The lake reacts with violent lava fountaining activity, presumably in part due to steam produced from the organic matter.”

A trimmed clip of this experiment was recently shared online by Historic Vids (@historyinmemes). The tweet was captioned as, “Awakening a volcano by throwing a rock.”