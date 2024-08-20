Advertisement
1992 AJMER RAPES

What Is 1992 Ajmer Rape Case? 6 Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Case That Shocked Nation

POCSO court judge Ranjan Singh sentenced the six accused in the Ajmer sex scandal to life imprisonment and also slapped fines of Rs 5 lakh on each of the accused.

Aug 20, 2024
What Is 1992 Ajmer Rape Case? 6 Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Case That Shocked Nation

New Delhi: A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has sentenced six individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in the high-profile Ajmer sex scandal from the early 1990s. The case, which is known for its sensational nature, has now reached a significant legal resolution.

POCSO court judge Ranjan Singh sentenced the six accused in the Ajmer sex scandal to life imprisonment and also slapped fines of Rs 5 lakh on each of the accused, PTI reported. The court's decision marks a significant step in addressing this 1990s Ajmer rape case.

What Is 1992 Ajmer Rapes

The Ajmer sex scandal came to light in 1992, involving a gang that victimised over 100 girls. The gang members befriended the girls, photographed them in compromising situations, and later raped them. This horrific exploitation shocked the nation and led to a lifetime imprisonment of six people.

In the case involving 18 people, a separate trial was held for six specific accused individuals. The other accused have either completed their term or been acquitted by the courts.

The girls, aged between 11 and 20 years, studied in a famous private school in Rajastan's Ajmer. They were called to a farmhouse, where they were raped.

