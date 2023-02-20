What is Adenovirus? 2 Die of Suspected Infection in West Bengal: Check Symptoms, Causes, Precautions and Treatment

Adenoviruses are medium-sized (90–100 nm), nonenveloped viruses with an icosahedral nucleocapsid containing a double-stranded DNA genome. Their name derives from their initial isolation from human adenoids in 1953. West Bengal has recorded a sharp spike in adenovirus cases among children, the virus was found in at least 32% of samples of respiratory infections among kids by the ICMR-NICED. Pediatric wards in state-run and private hospitals around the state are reportedly filling up quickly due to children suffering from respiratory illnesses, many of which are thought to be caused by adenovirus, said reports.

What is Adenovirus?

Adenoviruses are a group of viruses that cause a variety of infections such as respiratory illness (cold), eye infections (like pink eye), croup, bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Among children, adenovirus typically causes respiratory infections or infections of the digestive tract. The virus can affect a child of any age, from six month old babies to toddlers under five as well as older children.

Symptoms of Adenovirus

According to the US Centre for Diseases Control (CDC), there are a number of symptoms of adenovirus:

common cold or flu-like symptoms

fever

sore throat

acute bronchitis (inflammation of the airways of the lungs, sometimes called a “chest cold”)

pneumonia (infection of the lungs)

pink eye (conjunctivitis)

acute gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach or intestines causing diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain)

Causes of Adenovirus

Adenoviruses are more common in children, but DeMuri says anyone can be infected. Like many other viruses, adenoviruses spread through respiratory droplets and physical contact.

Prevention of Adenovirus

- Try to keep your child away from anyone you know is sick.

- Wash your child's hands -- and yours -- often during the day, and especially before meals. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if you don't have soap and water nearby.

- Clean surfaces, like sinks and counters, to get rid of germs.

- Don't let them swim in pools that aren't well maintained.

Treatment of Adenovirus

Antibiotics won't help adenovirus infections because these drugs only kill bacteria. Children often get over the illness on their own within a few days. Some infections, like pink eye or pneumonia, can last for a week or more. There are no approved antiviral medicines and no specific treatment for people with adenovirus infection. But most adenovirus infections are mild and may be managed with rest and over-the-counter pain medicines or fever reducers to help relieve symptoms.

Adenovirus in West Bengal

West Bengal has reported a sharp spike in adenovirus cases even as beds in paediatric care units in various hospitals, both state-run and private, are filling up fast. According to report 11 children have died in West Bengal due to issues related to fever, colds and breathing problems. Now, in order to identify and treat potential adenovirus cases early, health professionals in Kolkata have been instructed to be more watchful about flu-like symptoms in children.