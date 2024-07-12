In the intricate web of policies that govern the lives of military families, the 'Next-of-Kin' (NOK) policy stands as a cornerstone. This policy ensures that the families of soldiers who lay down their lives in service to the nation are provided for. However, the recent case of Captain Anshuman Singh, martyred in the icy heights of Siachen, has brought to light significant concerns. His parents, Ravi Pratap Singh and Manju Singh, have vociferously called for reforms in the NOK policy after their daughter-in-law, Smriti Singh, became the center of a contentious family dispute. This article delves into the Army's NOK policy, the specific grievances of Captain Anshuman Singh’s parents, and the broader implications for military families across India.

Understanding the Army's Next-of-Kin Policy

The 'Next-of-Kin' (NOK) policy is designed to provide financial and emotional support to the families of soldiers. Initially, the parents are registered as the nearest kin when a soldier enlists. Upon marriage, this designation shifts to the spouse. In the tragic event of the soldier's death, the spouse is entitled to receive financial assistance and military benefits. This system aims to ensure that the immediate family, particularly the spouse, is taken care of in the wake of their profound loss.

However, this policy can inadvertently create tensions, as seen in the case of Captain Anshuman Singh. His parents argue that the current structure overlooks the contributions and sacrifices of the soldier’s parents, especially in situations where the relationship between the spouse and the in-laws is strained.

Captain Anshuman Singh: A Legacy of Valor

On July 19, 2023, Captain Anshuman Singh was martyred in the unforgiving terrains of Siachen. His bravery and dedication were recognized posthumously with the Kirti Chakra, one of India's highest gallantry awards. The honor was received by his wife, Smriti Singh, and his mother, Manju Singh, at a solemn ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event was both a moment of pride and profound grief for the family, with Smriti's emotional acceptance of the award capturing the hearts of many.

The Grievances of Anshuman Singh's Parents

Following the ceremony, Captain Anshuman Singh's parents raised serious concerns regarding the NOK policy. Ravi Pratap Singh, his father, has been particularly vocal about the issue, highlighting how the current policy has left them feeling marginalized and bereft.

Statement from Father Ravi Pratap Singh

Speaking to a news channel, Ravi Pratap Singh stated, “The current NOK criteria are not right. I have informed Defense Minister Rajnath Singh about this. My daughter-in-law changed my son’s permanent address without our consent. What do we have left now? This rule should be changed. Whether the daughter-in-law stays with the family or not, the responsibilities of the martyr’s family should be considered. My son received the Kirti Chakra, but my wife could not even touch it. I raised this issue with Rahul Gandhi two days ago in Rae Bareli. Rahul Ji assured me that he would speak to Rajnath Singh and try to resolve this.”

Statement from Mother Manju Singh

Captain Anshuman Singh’s mother, Manju Singh, echoed her husband's sentiments, adding, “I told Rahul Gandhi that what happened to me should not happen to anyone else. The rules should be changed so that no other parents of an Anshuman Singh face such problems. Daughters-in-law are leaving, and such incidents are increasing in society.”

Smriti Singh’s Family and the Dispute

Smriti Singh, Captain Anshuman Singh’s wife, comes from Gurdaspur, Punjab. According to Anshuman’s father, she left for her parental home the day after his thirteenth-day ritual and has not returned since. This departure has intensified the dispute, with the martyr’s parents feeling abandoned and neglected. They argue that the NOK policy should be amended to consider the parents' rights and roles, particularly in cases where the spouse may choose to distance themselves from the martyr’s family.

The Need for Policy Reform

The call for change in the NOK policy is not just about financial benefits but about recognizing the emotional and psychological support that parents of martyred soldiers need. The current policy, while well-intentioned, seems to lack the flexibility to address the unique and often complex family dynamics that can arise.

Parents like Ravi Pratap Singh and Manju Singh dedicate their lives to raising and supporting their children, often enduring immense hardship when they choose to serve the nation. When their child is martyred, the loss is profound and life-altering. The NOK policy should, therefore, ensure that these parents are not left feeling abandoned or marginalized.

Broader Implications for Military Families

The issues raised by Captain Anshuman Singh’s parents highlight a broader problem that many military families may face. In a society where the joint family system is prevalent, the role of parents is significant. The NOK policy needs to evolve to reflect these cultural realities and ensure that all stakeholders are considered and respected.

This case has brought to the forefront the need for a more inclusive approach to policy-making in the military, as per reports. It underscores the importance of balancing the needs and rights of the spouse with those of the parents, ensuring that both receive the support they need during such trying times.