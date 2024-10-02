What Is Chulha Tax? Why It Has Become Bone Of Contention In Punjab Panchayat Polls

There are several taxes in India which include house tax, income tax, sales tax and more. However, do you know that there is a 'Chulha tax' prevalent in many states even 75 years after independence? The Chulha tax is levied on some of the Indian residents as well as on some who shifted to India after the partition.

What Is Chulha Tax?

The Chulha Tax was introduced when the British moved India's capital from Calcutta to Delhi. During this time, they acquired several villages, including Todapur and Dasghara, and officially declared Delhi the new imperial capital in 1911, according to reports.

Although the British took ownership of the land on paper, the villagers were not immediately displaced. Todapur was later incorporated into the Southern Ridge area. Every household, counted as 'one chulha per family' (referring to a traditional Indian stove), was listed, and these families were required to pay the Chulha Tax. There are also people who shifted to India after partition and were asked to pay Chulha Tax. In earlier days, people used to pay one anna as chulha tax per family. Later, the government had amended rules making it per square metere cost as per the size of the land the family is residing on.

Why Row In Punjab Panchayat Polls?

Congress leaders in Punjab have accused the district poll officials of denying NOCs and Chulha Tax slips to candidates, which are essential for filing nomination papers for concerned candidates.

Congress Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of failing on all the fronts in Punjab. LoP Bajwa alleged that since the AAP has sensed a defeat, Congress candidates are being denied NOCs and Chulha Tax slips.