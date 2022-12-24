What is Covid 19's BF.7 variant that wrecking havoc in China?

The rapid surge in Covid-19 cases has increased the tensions around the world. Several videos and photos of Covid-19 situation in China have overwhelmed everyone around the world. The Indian government has also instructed the authorities to be on alert and strengthen surveillance. Over time, many variants have come around but the new variant BF.7 is said to be most infectious compared to other variants.

Covid BF.7 variant very fast

According to experts, this variant is spreading very fast. The incubation period of this virus is very short. This virus can infect people rapidly. It is being said that this virus has the ability to infect even people who have taken the vaccine.

Covid BF.7 variant in India: It's symptoms and causes

So far, 4 cases of Covid BF.7 have been reported. It mainly causes upper respiratory infections. A patient infected with this variant may complain of sore throat, sneezing, runny nose, blocked nose. While they might also feel pain in the upper parts of the chest and near the throat.

The infected person shows symptoms of cough without phlegm, cough with phlegm, headache. Along with this, the patient has difficulty in speaking and persistent muscle pain. Symptoms of fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea may appear. This virus can make people with weak immunity seriously ill.

