'What is he teaching online? How to RAPE? How to MURDER?': Mahua Moitra SLAMS BJP leaders for attending Ram Rahim's Satsang

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has questioned the BJP over the decision to parole Gurmeet Baba Ram Rahim. Gurmeet is guilty of rape and murder. In 2017, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two of his followers. Later in October 2021, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case. For five years, Gurmeet is serving his sentence in Sunaria Jail in Rohtak district of Haryana. He has been getting parole time and again. Just got it again. The BJP-led Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana had approved the parole of the Dera chief on October 14. The next day, on October 15, he came out of jail and there was a ruckus.

Apart from rape and murder, other serious charges have been proved against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who calls himself a saint. Obviously, getting parole again and again raises questions in the minds of many people. There has also been a ruckus regarding the fresh parole. All the political opponents of BJP have surrounded the Khattar government regarding this decision. In this episode, a tweet by TMC MP Mahua Moitra has gone viral.

Mahua Moitra attacks BJP

What next- BJP declaring “Rapists’ Day” as a national holiday?



Rape convict Ram Rahim gets parole again, hosts satsang attended by host of BJP Haryana leaders. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 19, 2022

In fact, Gurmeet Ram Rahim has done online satsangs after coming out of jail. In one such satsang on Tuesday, 18 October, many devotees of Gurmeet took his online blessings. Among them were BJP leader and Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta. According to the report in the Indian Express , many local leaders participated in this satsang, which lasted for about two and a half hours. During this, Renu Bala Gupta addressed the Dera chief as "Pitaji" and said that "Blessings will be maintained". The followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim call him "Pitahji".

Karnal mayor calls convicted rapist & murderer Ram Rahim “Pitaji”, says “come to Karnal & once again give message of ‘swachhta’ and bless us”



BJP needs this man to win elections? What is he teaching online? How to rape? How to murder? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 21, 2022

In fact, Gurmeet has been given parole at a time when there is not much time left for the by-elections to the Adampur assembly seat in Punjab and the panchayat elections in Haryana. It is believed that Gurmeet has a hold on many voters in both the states. Therefore, questions are being raised on behalf of the opposition about whether the BJP and its state government have brought the Dera chief out of jail to influence the voters. The Haryana government, however, maintains that Gurmeet has been granted parole under "regular procedure", which is "a legal entitlement of a criminal".

Gurmeet Baba Ram Rahim, who reached Baghpat after coming out of jail, issued a video message to his devotees. It is being said that this message from Gurmeet was an order for his followers which had already been given to them. Opposition parties are looking at it by linking it to the elections. However, Dera officials say that there was no political message in Gurmeet Ram Rahim's words. According to the newspaper report, an official of the ashram said that the Dera chief only wanted to say that his devotees should maintain peace and not gather in the ashram.

On 30 October, 2 November and 9 November, voting will be held in Haryana for the election of Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti members and Sarpanch posts. On November 3, voting will be held for the by-election in Adampur, Punjab.