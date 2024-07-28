Advertisement
KARNATAKA

What Is Karnataka Dog Meat Row? 150 Cartons Under Scrutiny

The meat trader said that they have legal documents to prove it and one can see the tail of the animal that was slaughtered. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2024, 03:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
What Is Karnataka Dog Meat Row? 150 Cartons Under Scrutiny Image: File Photo

New Delhi: Tension appeared at the Bengaluru City Railway Station on Friday night when a consignment of approximately three tonnes of meat, packed in about 150 cartons, arrived from Jaipur, according to railway sources.

Puneeth Kerehalli, a cow vigilante previously jailed on a murder charge, claimed the meat was dog meat, however, meat dealer Abdul Razzaq, who ordered the consignment, rejected this allegation.

The consignment was ordered legally and confirmed that it is sheep meat, not dog meat, he said.

The meat trader said that they have legal documents to prove it and one can see the tail of the animal that was slaughtered. "It's sheep and not a dog," he added.

He alleged that Kerehalli aimed to profit by making false accusations. Due to the commotion, a large crowd gathered, prompting the deployment of police to the scene.

