New Delhi: Lumpy Skin disease is a growing concern in Rajasthan and has killed over 5,000 cattle heads in the state so far as per an ANI report. To address this, the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation has opened the state's first lumpy care centre at the Hingonia Gaushala in the city.

What is Lumpy skin disease?

According to EFSA, Lumpy skin diseas is a viral infection that affects cattle. It is currently affecting cows and sheeps in India, particularly Rajasthan and Punjab. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. Although relatively uncommon in India, the disease is endemic in most African countries. However, since the past decade it has spread to Middle East, Southeast Europe, Central Asia.

What are the symptoms of Lumpy skin disease virus?

In infected animals, it can cause fever, lacrimation, nasal discharge, and hypersalivation. There can be eruptions on the skin and other parts of the body in more than 50% of susceptible cattle. The incubation period is 4–14 days.

Is there any treatment for lumpy skin disease?

Currently, the state government of Rajasthan has banned the movement of cattle outside the state and has banned animal fairs as well. On top of that, it has been advised to not throw carcasses of infected cattle in the open. In addition, cattle owners have been told to inform authorities if they notice any signs of the diease in their cattle.

