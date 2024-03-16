What Is Model Code Of Conduct: What All Is Banned After Election Date Announcement?

Model Code of Conduct Origin

The Model Code of Conduct had its origin during assembly elections in Kerala in 1960 when the administration tried to evolve a code of conduct for the political parties. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the code has evolved over the last 60 years to assume its present form.

Meaning

The Model Code of Conduct refers to a set of guidelines by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for political parties and candidates to maintain decorum in their campaigning. If the Election Commission finds a party or candidate in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, it can take measures from issuing a warning to ordering an FIR against the concerned party or candidate to ensure ethical standards and appropriate conduct are maintained. According to the Election Commission, “the MCC states that the party in power at the Centre and in the states should ensure that it does not use its official position for campaigning”.

What All Is Banned After Election Date Announcement?

1. Ministers and other authorities are prohibited from announcing any financial grants or making promises thereof once the elections are announced, the election panel's guidelines say.

2. After Lok Sabha election dates are announced, they are also restricted from laying foundation stones or initiating projects or schemes of any kind, except civil servants.

3 .No project or scheme which may have the effect of influencing the voter in favor of the party in power can be announced, and ministers cannot use official machinery for campaign purposes.

4 . After the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, official visits shall not be combined with any electioneering activities. Furthermore, the utilization of official machinery or personnel for electioneering purposes is strictly forbidden.

5 Ministers and other authorities cannot sanction grants or payments from discretionary funds once the elections are announced.

6 The use of official machinery or personnel for electioneering is strictly prohibited, the ECI guidelines say.

7 Government accommodations should not be used as campaign offices or for holding public meetings for election propaganda by any party is prohibited, the poll body adds.

8.The Election Commission of India ( ECI) prohibits the issue of advertisements at the cost of public exchequer in newspapers and other media during the election period.

9. Misuse of official mass media for partisan coverage of political news and publicity regarding achievements to favor the ruling party should be strictly avoided, MCC guidelines note.