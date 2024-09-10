DNA: What Is ‘Rail Jihad’? Is Pakistan Behind The Recent Train Derailments

A potential disaster was narrowly averted in Kanpur last night when a suspected attempt to blow up the Kalindi Express was foiled by the alertness of the loco pilot. The incident, believed to be part of a growing conspiracy known as “Rail Jihad,” occurred at around 8:25 PM as the train traveled between Prayagraj and Bhiwani. The Kalindi Express, carrying hundreds of passengers, collided with an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks near the Mundheri Crossing, causing a loud explosion but no casualties.

Kalindi Express Incident: A Close Call

The train was moving at a speed of 80 to 90 km per hour when the pilot noticed an obstruction on the tracks. Despite applying the emergency brake, the train struck the cylinder. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials rushed to the scene and discovered several alarming objects near the track: a filled LPG cylinder, explosives, a box of matches, a petrol-filled bottle, and a suspicious bag. These findings raise pressing questions: Was there an orchestrated attempt to derail the Kalindi Express under the guise of Rail Jihad?

Rail Jihad: An Emerging Threat?

The concept of Rail Jihad has been linked to terrorist conspiracies emanating from Pakistan, with extremists purportedly targeting Indian rail infrastructure. Intelligence agencies recently uncovered a video by Pakistan-based terrorist Farhatullah Gori, demonstrating how to create bombs using everyday items like pressure cookers. This video has sparked concerns that extremists are now adopting sabotage tactics to target trains across India.

Spate Of Recent Incidents

The Kanpur incident is the latest in a series of alarming events involving deliberate attempts to derail trains:

31 August, Baran, Rajasthan: Motorcycle parts were placed on the track, but an accident was averted. 17 August, Sabarmati Express: The train collided with boulders placed on the track, raising suspicions of sabotage. 22 August, Aligarh: Police arrested a man named Afsan for placing an alloy wheel on the railway track. 23 August, Farrukhabad Express: The train narrowly avoided disaster when a large piece of wood was found on the track. 26 August, Pali, Rajasthan: A cement block was placed on the track in an attempt to derail the Vande Bharat Express.

In each of these incidents, quick action by train pilots and authorities averted potential catastrophes.