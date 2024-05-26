The crime against women and kids has become common in many parts of the state. Recently, shocking news came from Rajasthan where a minor girl (Dimple Meena) was set afire in the Karauli district of Rajasthan earlier this week. An 11-year-old mute and deaf girl was doused in petrol and burned alive. She succumbed to her injuries in the hospital 11 days after the incident. The girl's father, who is mourning the loss of his fifth-grade daughter, submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate addressed to the Chief Minister, demanding immediate arrest and stringent action against the culprits.

In the memorandum, he detailed that he had reported the incident to the New Mandi Police Station in Hindaun City on May 11, 2024, informing them that unknown assailants had set his daughter on fire and left her in a burnt state near their home. Despite his report, he stated that the police did not file his complaint and only acted on their own accord.

In his plea to the Chief Minister, the grieving father expressed suspicion of sexual assault, noting that it has been 11 days since the incident, yet no arrests or legal actions have been taken. He mentioned that his daughter had identified the culprits through gestures, yet no arrests followed. Even though experts recorded her statements, the New Mandi Police displayed complete negligence. He demanded a thorough investigation and swift, harsh punishment for those responsible. After submitting the memorandum, the girl was cremated.

The New Mandi Hindaun police promptly provided medical assistance by taking the girl to the hospital considering the severity of her injuries.

In a tweet, Karauli police stated that recognizing the gravity of the incident, the police swiftly transported the girl to the hospital for medical care. Skin and clothing samples have been sent for forensic testing (FSL). Further investigation will proceed based on scientific expert advice.