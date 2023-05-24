What Is Sengol And How Is It Related To New Parliament?

The inauguration of new Parliament building in New Delhi has kicked off a political storm. While the central government is trying hard to turn the inauguration ceremony into a grand affair, the opposition parties are opposing the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the new Parliament House will be inaugurated on May 28 and 'Sengol' - an independence event symbol - will be installed during this time near the Speaker's seat.

What is Sengol?

Sengol is an important historical symbol associated with the independence of India. Sengol was used as a symbol of the transfer of power when the British declared India's independence. Lord Mountbatten - having no firm idea about the procedure to transfer power - had asked country first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru as to what traditions/rituals needed to be performed to transfer the power. Nehru further discussed the issue with last Governor General of the country, C Raja Gopalachari, who informed Jawaharlal Nehru about Sengol - a Tamil tradition in which a senior priest presents a sceptre to a newly crowned king.

After this, a Sengol was imported from Tamil Nadu and the 'Scepter' became the symbol of the transfer of Sengol power. Sengol was then crafted by Vummidi Bangaru Chetty, a renowned jeweller from Chennai (Known as Madras then). The scepture is about five feet in length and features a 'nandi' bull at the top, representing the concept of justice and fairness.

Where is Sengol kept?

Till date, Sengol was kept in a museum in Allahabad and will now be taken to the new Parliament House. Amit Shah revealed that this Sengol is the same which was given to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru at the time of independence i.e on August 14, 1947 as a symbol of transfer of power.