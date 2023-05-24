topStoriesenglish2612835
NewsIndia
SENGOL

What Is Sengol And How Is It Related To New Parliament?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the new Parliament House will be inaugurated on May 28 and 'Sengol' - an independence event symbol - will be installed during this time near the Speaker's seat. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

What Is Sengol And How Is It Related To New Parliament?

The inauguration of new Parliament building in New Delhi has kicked off a political storm. While the central government is trying hard to turn the inauguration ceremony into a grand affair, the opposition parties are opposing the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the new Parliament House will be inaugurated on May 28 and 'Sengol' - an independence event symbol - will be installed during this time near the Speaker's seat. 

What is Sengol?

Sengol is an important historical symbol associated with the independence of India. Sengol was used as a symbol of the transfer of power when the British declared India's independence. Lord Mountbatten - having no firm idea about the procedure to transfer power - had asked country first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru as to what traditions/rituals needed to be performed to transfer the power. Nehru further discussed the issue with last Governor General of the country, C Raja Gopalachari, who informed Jawaharlal Nehru about Sengol - a Tamil tradition in which a senior priest presents a sceptre to a newly crowned king. 

After this, a Sengol was imported from Tamil Nadu and the 'Scepter' became the symbol of the transfer of Sengol power. Sengol was then crafted by Vummidi Bangaru Chetty, a renowned jeweller from Chennai (Known as Madras then). The scepture is about five feet in length and features a 'nandi' bull at the top, representing the concept of justice and fairness. 

Where is Sengol kept?

Till date, Sengol was kept in a museum in Allahabad and will now be taken to the new Parliament House. Amit Shah revealed that this Sengol is the same which was given to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru at the time of independence i.e on August 14, 1947 as a symbol of transfer of power.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818