What is Styrene, the chemical compound used at LG Polymers that caused Vishakapatnam gas leak

Six people, including one children, died and over 1,000 were hospitalised due to the gas leak at a chemical plant of LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam.

It is learnt that the gas started leaking at around 2:30 AM leaving the people in the nearby areas no time to rush for safety. Footages of the incident show many people lying unconscious on the roads near the chemical plant. Some people can be seen wearing masks and helping those who are showing signs of difficulty in breathing. Several people were admitted to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties.

It is learnt that the maximum impact of the gas leak was in about 1-1.5 km but smell was in 2-2.5 km. RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City said that an FIR has been registered.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srijana has said in a statement that primary report has suggested that poly vinyl chloride gas (or Styrene) has leaked from the chemical plant.

What is Styrene?

Styrene, chemically known as ethylbenzene, is a synthetic chemical which has the texture of a colourless liquid. Styrene is commonly used in the manufacture of plastic products using in food packaging, rubber, plastic, insulation, fiberglass, pipes and automobile parts.

Also called PVC gas, polystyrene is found in different forms, Styrene or Polystyrene Plastic, Polystyrene Foam (often referred to as Styrofoam), and Polystyrene Film.

How dangerous is Styrene?

The harmful effects of Styrene include severe irritation to eyes and mucuous membranes, as well as gastro-intestinal effects. Chronic exposure to styrene leads to effects on the central nervous system (CNS), such as headache, fatigue, weakness, and depression, CSN dysfunction, hearing loss, and peripheral neuropathy.