What Is Tamil Nadu's Cash For Job Case? Who Is Senthil Balaji?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a significant move by arresting V Senthil Balaji, the Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise in Tamil Nadu, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This marks the first instance of a member of the M K Stalin-led Cabinet facing such action from a central probe agency. Balaji's arrest followed a rigorous round of questioning, and he is currently admitted to a government hospital due to health concerns. The agency is expected to seek his custody and present him before a special court. Let's delve into the details of this high-profile case.

The Arrest and Health Condition of Minister Senthil Balaji

After an extensive interrogation, Minister Senthil Balaji was taken into custody by a central agency, becoming the first minister in Chief Minister MK Stalin's government in Tamil Nadu to face such action. Prior to his arrest, Balaji was admitted to a city government hospital after experiencing discomfort, and medical professionals advised him to undergo bypass surgery urgently.

The Background: IT Raids and Alleged Recruitment Scam

The recent action against Minister Senthil Balaji comes in the wake of Income Tax (IT) department raids conducted across more than 40 locations in Tamil Nadu, linked to the minister and his supporters. These raids lasted for eight days. Additionally, the Supreme Court overturned a 2022 Madras High Court order dismissing action against Balaji and others involved in an alleged job-for-cash scam. The apex court ordered a fresh investigation into the matter and allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to continue its probe. There is even a possibility of forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the future.

The Job-for-Cash Scam: Timeline and Allegations

The roots of the case can be traced back to the period of 2011-2015 when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government, led by the late Jayalalithaa, was in power in Tamil Nadu. Senthil Balaji served as the Transport Minister during that time. It is alleged that Balaji accepted bribes in exchange for job appointments within the state's transport department. The scandal involves crores of rupees and has raised serious questions about corruption in the recruitment process.

Petitions and Accusations: False Promises and Bribes

In 2018, a technical employee of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) filed a petition in the Madras High Court, shedding light on the alleged deception in job offers within the MTC. The petitioner claimed that false promises of employment were made at various levels, with Senthil Balaji and others purportedly accepting bribes amounting to ₹4.25 crores. Shockingly, many deserving candidates reportedly did not receive job offers despite the payments.

The Political Journey of Senthil Balaji

Senthil Balaji, a prominent leader of the DMK party, commenced his political career in 1997 as a local body member in Karur. He later secured a victory in the Karur assembly constituency during the 2006 legislative elections as an AIADMK candidate. From 2011 to 2015, Balaji held the position of the state's Transport Minister. After the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016, he switched allegiance to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in December 2018. Balaji emerged triumphant once again in the April 2021 legislative elections and was appointed as the Minister for Electricity.

Raids Continue on Senthil's Premises in Ongoing Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search operation at the official residence of Tamil Nadu's Energy Minister, Senthil Balaji, on Tuesday, and the raids are still ongoing. Following this, ED officials arrived at Senthil's office located in the secretariat on Wednesday morning, where only three employees were present. Sources from the secretariat revealed that the ED team was examining certain documents at the office. Apart from Senthil's house in Chennai, the ED also conducted raids at his ancestral residence in Karur.

It is worth mentioning that in May, the Income Tax (IT) department conducted searches at the residences of several contractors, including Senthil Balaji, and his associates. During that time, there were reports of physical altercations with IT officials, leading to the arrest of several individuals linked to Senthil's brother, Ashok.

DMK Accuses the Central Government

Following the searches at Senthil Balaji's residence and office, the DMK has targeted the central government, accusing it of using agencies like the IT department to seek revenge against opposition leaders. RS Bharathi, the organizing secretary of the DMK, stated that the central government is working against DMK leaders because it is unable to undermine the popularity of the DMK and its leaders in the state. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Sports Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, pledged legal assistance in this case.