Why ‘Jalebi’ Became A BIG Deal In BJP’s Haryana Poll Victory? One Kg Sent To Rahul Gandhi’s Residence

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is in celebration mode after pulling off what the experts are referring to as ‘unthinkable’. However, the saffron party went above to slam the taste of victory in the face of the Opposition, as the party sent out a box of Jalebi to the Congress veteran Rahul Gandhi’s residence. This apparent gesture was meant as a jibe at Gandhi’s recent remarks about a local sweet shop during an election rally at Gohana rally.

The results have defied the claims made by several pollsters, and the ‘incumbency’ at play. The BJP clinched 48 seats in a 90-membered assembly, while the Congress party finished in second position with 37 seats.

The BJP’s Haryana unit shared a snapshot from a food aggregator app showing an order for 1 kg of the popular dessert, jalebi. The order was placed from a well-known shop in Delhi’s Connaught Place and delivered to 24, Akbar Road, titled "Jalebi for Rahul Gandhi ji."

“On behalf of all workers Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana, jalebi has been sent to Rahul Gandhi’s house,” the Haryana BJP shared the order on X.

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, known for her controversial remarks, posted a photo of herself sharing jalebi with party leaders. In a social media post, she remarked in Hindi, “Today’s jalebi was a little too delicious.”

What Is the Big 'Jalebi' Deal?

It all started when Rahul Gandhi, while campaigning in Gohana, praised the iconic Matu Ram halwai’s jalebis. He suggested that this local delicacy could be sold nationwide and even exported, if produced in bulk in a factory—offering the potential to create jobs.

However, his comments quickly sparked jokes and memes online, with many pointing out that jalebis are best enjoyed fresh, not mass-produced in factories.

Vintage Rahul Gandhi is back



Rahul Gandhi came up with a new business idea and employment model-

"Jalebi ki factory"



Interestingly, Gohana’s jumbo-sized jalebis became a sweet talking point in the Haryana polls. Both Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi referenced Matu Ram's legendary creation in their speeches during their respective campaigns. Earlier in May, Modi had used the famous "Matu Ram ki jalebi" to criticize the opposition during a Lok Sabha rally.

Co-owner Raman Gupta also mentioned that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress leader Deepender Hooda stopped by the shop while on their campaign trails.