What Is the Meaning of Indian National Anthem?

The National Anthem of India “Jana Gana Mana” was written by Rabindra Nath Tagore. It was first written as “Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata” in Bengali. The national anthem was composed on December 11, 1911 and was considered as the National Anthem on January 24, 1950.

The National Anthem is 52 seconds long and talks about the Diversity and Unity of India. It also talks about the different cultures, caste, creed and religion. The National Anthem was first sung in the session of Indian National Congress(INC) on 27 December 1911 in Kolkata (then Calcutta) by Rabindranath Tagore’s Niece in her School.

The National Anthem was written in “Sadhu Bhasha”, i.e., Heavily Sanskritised. The Devanagari Version is the one that we sing on occasions like Republic Day and Independence Day etc.

The meaning of the National Anthem is:

“Victory of the Lord of People’s Minds

The dispenser of India’s Destiny

Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, Maratha

Dravida, Odisha, Bengal

The Vindhya, The Himachal, The Yamuna, The Ganga

The Waves of the Ocean

Everything rises in your auspicious name

Seek your auspicious blessings

Victory to the Gracious of the people

The dispenser of India’s Destiny

Victory to, Victory to, Victory to,

Victory Victory Victory to you”

When India attained freedom, The Indian Constituent Assembly gathered as a Sovereign body at Midnight of August 14, 1947. The meeting was closed by performing “Jana Gana Mana”.