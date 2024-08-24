What Is 'Vigyan Dhara' Scheme Approved By Union Cabinet With Outlay Of Rs 10,579 Crore?

The Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet today approved the continuation of three umbrella schemes, which have now been consolidated into a single central sector scheme named 'Vigyan Dhara.' The scheme is allocated a proposed budget of Rs 10,579.84 crore for the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26. All programs under the 'Vigyan Dhara' scheme will be aligned with the Department of Science and Technology's five-year goals and contribute to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Briefing the media after a meeting of Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the scheme has three broad components - Science and Technology (S&T) Institutional and Human Capacity Building; Research and Development and Innovation, Technology Development and Deployment.

What is Vigyan Dhara?

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of three major schemes into a unified central sector scheme named 'Vigyan Dhara.' This initiative, managed by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), is designed to enhance India's science and technology capabilities through a streamlined approach. The primary goal of 'Vigyan Dhara' is to bolster the Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) ecosystem in India.

The implementation of the scheme will enhance the country's Science and Technology infrastructure by establishing well-equipped research and development labs within academic institutions. The scheme aims to advance research in several key areas, including basic research with access to international mega facilities, translational research in sustainable energy and water, and collaborative research through bilateral and multilateral international partnerships.

Components of Vigyan Dhara

The 'Vigyan Dhara' scheme integrates three key components:

1. Science and Technology (S&T) Institutional and Human Capacity Building: Focuses on strengthening the infrastructure and human resources necessary for scientific advancements.

2. Research and Development: Aims to drive innovation and discovery through well-funded research initiatives.

3. Innovation, Technology Development, and Deployment: Supports the development and application of new technologies, enhancing the nation's technological edge.

Financial Outlay and Objectives

The unified scheme has been allocated a proposed outlay of ?10,579.84 crore for the period spanning from 2021-22 to 2025-26. This financial commitment aims to enhance the efficiency of fund utilization and ensure better coordination among the various sub-schemes and programs.

The scheme will work towards:

* Building a robust S&T infrastructure by equipping research and development labs in academic institutions.

* Promoting research across various domains, including basic research, translational research in sustainable energy and water, and international collaborative projects.

* Developing a critical human resource pool and improving the Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) researcher count.

* Enhancing gender parity in the S&T field and supporting innovations at all educational levels and within industries and startups.

Alignment with National Goals

All programs under 'Vigyan Dhara' will align with the 5-year goals of the DST and contribute to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' The research and development efforts will also be synchronized with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), adhering to global standards and national priorities.

Background on DST

The Department of Science & Technology (DST) is the nodal agency responsible for organizing, coordinating, and promoting S&T activities across India. Prior to this merger, DST managed three separate central sector schemes aimed at promoting S&T: S&T Institutional and Human Capacity Building, Research and Development, and Innovation, Technology Development, and Deployment. The integration of these schemes into 'Vigyan Dhara' is expected to streamline efforts and amplify the impact of India's science and technology sector.