PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti today said that J&K state government is trying disempower the locals of the state. Mehbooba Mufti termed BJP the "most corrupt system of Indian history."The BJP has created mess in a country built by blood and sweat of leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Vihari Bajpai, Mufti said.

The PDP chief added that the basic fundamental of India - democracy and secularism - are being turned upside down by the current government. "The way they are purchasing the MLAs after elections - be it Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan and now Maharashtra - there is no example of such corruption in the history of India," Mufti said.

Mufti appealed people to get united and "never lose hope".

“If we lose hope and accept everything silently, Kashmir will become another Gaza Strip... and Kashmiris will be disempowered. What Israel has done in Gaza they want to do with us. Our situation would be worse than them. Is we lose hope,” Mufti said.

She appealed youth to shun the terrorism, alleging that security personals get incentives for killing them. “I hear every day that three or four youths have been killed, which means the local recruitment here has increased,” Mufti said.

Mehbooba said: “The youth who have been arrested and detained, details should be given about where they are being put." She alleged that: “one Showkat sheikh was arrested in shopian and after ten days he was killed in an encounter in Kupwara. If he was arrested, how did he reach Kupwara and was killed there.”

PDP president said all the institutions have been bulldozed and it's now the responsibility of people to find a common cause and stand for their rights and get united and help each other. She said: “My request to people is please stand by those whose houses are being sealed by police, raided by NIA and other agencies. Show solidarity with them. Don't let them feel isolated because of fear”.

She said we should learn to fight from Zakia Jaffrey who all alone is fighting with a mountain “ We should take lesson from Zakia Jaffery, I salute her for her stand despite all the adverse atmospheres.” She said.

After 5th august 2019, so many decisions have been taken by centre to disempower the locals. The land and jobs of this place have been put on sale. The land is either given to security forces or outsiders but no industrialisation as of now has happened here.

Mehbooba alleged that now education system is being targeted she said “300 schools of FAT (Falah-e-Aam Trust) are closed, FAT schools are not RSS Shakha's where they are trained in swords and Trishul's etc. they all give modern education, but they ( BJP) want to snatch away the education from the youngsters of the valley.